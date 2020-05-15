UBS Group AG Sells 176,461 Shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 625,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,461 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $28,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SMDV. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 573.6% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 124.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SMDV opened at $43.79 on Friday. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 1-year low of $51.23 and a 1-year high of $58.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.04.

