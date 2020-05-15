UBS Group AG Sells 18,706 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 324,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,706 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $25,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $636,605,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,491,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $314,536,000 after buying an additional 1,370,966 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,912,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,988,000. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,027,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,994,000 after buying an additional 413,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CNI shares. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down previously from $89.00) on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $93.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.06.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $78.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.70 and its 200 day moving average is $87.11. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $65.13 and a twelve month high of $96.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 29.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.4097 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 38.04%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

