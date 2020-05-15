UBS Group AG Sells 19,007 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,007 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 1.03% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $29,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000.

IXN stock opened at $206.74 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $155.91 and a twelve month high of $232.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.76.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

