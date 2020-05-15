UBS Group AG Sells 199,261 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

UBS Group AG cut its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,065,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 199,261 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.29% of Ventas worth $28,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTR. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 48,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Ventas from $56.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Ventas from $50.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus dropped their target price on Ventas from $67.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Ventas from $60.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.97.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $27.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $75.40.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.85 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 19.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

