UBS Group AG Sells 2,062,686 Shares of Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,519,596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,062,686 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 1.48% of Fitbit worth $23,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Fitbit in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Fitbit in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Fitbit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Fitbit by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,868 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Fitbit by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,125 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James Park sold 190,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $1,259,051.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,332.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy Missan sold 6,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $40,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,776 shares in the company, valued at $658,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,036,326 shares of company stock worth $6,694,898. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Fitbit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.76.

Shares of Fitbit stock opened at $6.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.67 and a 200 day moving average of $6.56. Fitbit Inc has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $7.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). The company had revenue of $188.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.00 million. Fitbit had a negative return on equity of 41.63% and a negative net margin of 16.35%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fitbit Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Ace, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

