UBS Group AG Sells 281,051 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 47.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 314,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 281,051 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.16% of Entergy worth $29,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETR. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 428.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,224,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $625,883,000 after buying an additional 4,234,928 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,268,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,098,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,175,000 after buying an additional 641,054 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,374,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,362,643,000 after buying an additional 592,844 shares during the period. Finally, Bluescape Energy Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC now owns 978,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,226,000 after buying an additional 524,428 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Entergy news, insider Roderick K. West sold 139,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $18,168,972.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,642,361.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $1,306,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,347.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,066 shares of company stock worth $22,869,713. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $94.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $75.19 and a 1 year high of $135.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.83.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 11.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 68.89%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ETR. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Entergy from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Entergy from $129.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Entergy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.83.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

