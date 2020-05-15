UBS Group AG Sells 395,535 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 63.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 230,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395,535 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.13% of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF worth $23,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ VGLT opened at $101.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.24. Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $77.09 and a 52 week high of $109.76.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st.

About Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.