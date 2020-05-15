UBS Group AG Sells 588,567 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,165,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588,567 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 3.25% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF worth $23,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTF. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 260,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,049,000 after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,224,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,182,000 after acquiring an additional 75,705 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 58,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,758 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,502,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,831,000 after acquiring an additional 371,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 923,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,979,000 after acquiring an additional 117,473 shares in the last quarter.

INTF stock opened at $21.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.65. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 52 week low of $17.29 and a 52 week high of $27.45.

