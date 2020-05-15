UBS Group AG Sells 750,267 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,164,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 750,267 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.51% of Ares Capital worth $23,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 230.1% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 35.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $12.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -214.83 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $19.33.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Ares Capital had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 84.66%.

In related news, Director Steven B. Mckeever purchased 3,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.57 per share, with a total value of $49,173.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,875 shares of company stock worth $70,154. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ARCC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $19.50 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.28.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

