UBS Group AG Sells 94,127 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 973,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,127 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.89% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $27,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of SPEM opened at $30.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.44 and a 200 day moving average of $34.24. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $38.67.

