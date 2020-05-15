UBS Group AG Trims Position in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 33.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 66,686 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.20% of Essex Property Trust worth $28,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 177.3% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 8.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 40.0% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $225.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Essex Property Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $175.81 and a fifty-two week high of $334.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $232.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.90. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.70.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.36. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 42.47%. The firm had revenue of $392.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $2.0775 dividend. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.05, for a total transaction of $810,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,046.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ESS. Citigroup cut their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zelman & Associates raised Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $354.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.69.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

