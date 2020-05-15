UBS Group AG Trims Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,844 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,073 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.12% of Veeva Systems worth $28,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,791,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $814,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,568 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,418,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,224,000 after acquiring an additional 244,888 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,135,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,352,000 after acquiring an additional 153,041 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,997,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,986,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,213,000 after acquiring an additional 74,702 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VEEV stock opened at $196.03 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $202.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $172.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.63, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.92.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $311.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total value of $147,082.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $162,890.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,650.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,282 shares of company stock worth $4,161,149 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VEEV. ValuEngine raised Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.29.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

