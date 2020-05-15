UBS Group Analysts Give Air France KLM (EPA:AF) a €3.35 Price Target

Air France KLM (EPA:AF) has been assigned a €3.35 ($3.90) price target by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 15.30% from the stock’s current price.

AF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.14) price objective on Air France KLM and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €3.50 ($4.07) price objective on Air France KLM and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. HSBC set a €4.00 ($4.65) price objective on Air France KLM and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.95 ($3.43) target price on Air France KLM and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €4.00 ($4.65) target price on Air France KLM and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €6.06 ($7.04).

Shares of AF opened at €3.96 ($4.60) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €8.02. Air France KLM has a 1 year low of €6.88 ($8.00) and a 1 year high of €14.65 ($17.03).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

