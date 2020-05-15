UBS Group Boosts Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Price Target to $33.00

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its target price increased by equities researchers at UBS Group from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.78.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.06. 11,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,077,974. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.68 and its 200-day moving average is $46.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.82.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $285.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.33 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 35.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, CEO Kenneth Vecchione bought 5,500 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.75 per share, with a total value of $180,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 305,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,015,179.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James E. D. V. M. Nave purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.99 per share, for a total transaction of $329,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 249,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,240,110.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $575,525. Insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1,650.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1,048.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 180.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.