UBS Group Cuts AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Price Target to $99.00

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at UBS Group from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ABC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.89.

Shares of ABC traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $83.82. The stock had a trading volume of 296,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,797. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.46. AmerisourceBergen has a 12-month low of $72.06 and a 12-month high of $97.50.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $47.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.90 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 0.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 5,262 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $473,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 5,263 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $473,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,529 shares of company stock worth $2,911,869 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter worth $973,000. Healthcare Value Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 50.0% in the first quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 17.8% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter worth $1,557,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter worth $14,651,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

