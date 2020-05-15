UBS Group Cuts People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Price Target to $9.00

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at UBS Group from $9.50 to $9.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 16.82% from the stock’s previous close.

PBCT has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $15.50 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.36.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

Shares of People’s United Financial stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $10.82. 123,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,667,934. People’s United Financial has a 1-year low of $9.37 and a 1-year high of $17.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.32.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $519.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.17 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 8.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that People’s United Financial will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO R David Rosato purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.54 per share, with a total value of $45,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,080. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBCT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 2,026.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,740,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $486,681,000 after acquiring an additional 25,483,451 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,242,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 41.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,623,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320,486 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 9,587.6% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,212,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in People’s United Financial by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,426,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $835,301,000 after buying an additional 4,036,986 shares in the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.