UBS Group Cuts TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) Price Target to $31.00

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TCF. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on TCF Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on TCF Financial from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of TCF Financial in a research report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TCF Financial from $27.50 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on TCF Financial from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Shares of TCF traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $23.31. The stock had a trading volume of 7,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,810. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.14. TCF Financial has a 12-month low of $16.96 and a 12-month high of $47.46.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $538.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.33 million. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 20.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TCF Financial will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TCF Financial by 336.5% during the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 109,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 84,780 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in TCF Financial by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in TCF Financial by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,779,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,042,000 after buying an additional 232,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in TCF Financial by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 789,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,149,000 after buying an additional 155,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

