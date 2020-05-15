UBS Group Trims BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Target Price to $16.00

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $18.50 to $16.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BKU. TheStreet cut BankUnited from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on BankUnited from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BankUnited from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price target on BankUnited from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Shares of BKU stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $14.38. The company had a trading volume of 29,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,501. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.41 and a 200-day moving average of $29.54. BankUnited has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $37.60.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.89). BankUnited had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $203.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 25,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

