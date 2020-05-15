UBS Group Trims Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Target Price to $26.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at UBS Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 15.83% from the company’s current price.

CMA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Comerica from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nomura Securities lowered their target price on Comerica from $66.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Comerica from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stephens decreased their price objective on Comerica from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Comerica in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.97.

Shares of Comerica stock traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $30.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,646,724. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.34. Comerica has a 52 week low of $24.28 and a 52 week high of $74.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($1.41). The company had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.26 million. Comerica had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Comerica will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMA. EJF Capital grew its position in shares of Comerica by 66.7% in the third quarter. EJF Capital now owns 250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,275,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Capital Management grew its position in shares of Comerica by 1,122.8% in the third quarter. Janus Capital Management now owns 311,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,803,000 after purchasing an additional 286,033 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of Comerica by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 38,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Comerica by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 42,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Comerica by 748.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 94,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 83,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

