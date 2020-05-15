UBS Group Trims New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Target Price to $89.00

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its price objective cut by research analysts at UBS Group from $98.00 to $89.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on New Relic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on New Relic from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on New Relic from $86.00 to $56.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. New Relic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.28.

Shares of NEWR traded up $6.46 on Friday, reaching $64.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,968,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,457. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.85. New Relic has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $103.20.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.49. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $159.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.59 million. On average, analysts expect that New Relic will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other New Relic news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $101,819.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 34,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $1,750,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,241,495. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new position in shares of New Relic in the third quarter worth approximately $185,779,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 7,220.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,834,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $418,220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,768,320 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter valued at $39,206,000. HMI Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter valued at $85,423,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 2,139.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,264,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,042,000 after buying an additional 1,207,885 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

