UBS Group Trims Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Target Price to $32.50

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at UBS Group from $36.00 to $32.50 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 6.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PNFP. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

PNFP stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.60. 3,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,924. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.73.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.66). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 24.72%. The business had revenue of $263.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles E. Brock sold 9,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $376,002.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,734,661.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director G Kennedy Thompson acquired 5,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.86 per share, with a total value of $174,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,694.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,340 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter worth $352,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter worth $382,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.4% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 117,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.7% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 217,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,181,000 after acquiring an additional 7,810 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 895,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,634,000 after acquiring an additional 24,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

