UGAS (UGAS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $439,180.00

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Over the last seven days, UGAS has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. UGAS has a total market capitalization of $2.24 million and $439,180.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UGAS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global, Huobi Korea and Bgogo.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00043135 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $327.61 or 0.03494100 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00055066 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002155 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00030919 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010675 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002063 BTC.

UGAS Token Profile

UGAS (UGAS) is a token. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 tokens. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain. The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io.

UGAS Token Trading

UGAS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UGAS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

