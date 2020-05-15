Unibright One Day Volume Reaches $6.00 Million (UBT)

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. During the last week, Unibright has traded 34.1% higher against the US dollar. One Unibright token can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00003904 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Bilaxy, Hotbit and Liquid. Unibright has a market cap of $55.18 million and $6.00 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Unibright alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010539 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $190.34 or 0.02001321 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00084996 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00170151 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00039453 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000158 BTC.

About Unibright

Unibright was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,594,999 tokens. Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Unibright’s official message board is medium.com/@UnibrightIO. Unibright’s official website is unibright.io. The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright.

Unibright Token Trading

Unibright can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Liquid, Bilaxy, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unibright should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unibright using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unibright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unibright and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.