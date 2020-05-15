UNICORN Token Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (UNI)

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded down 40.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One UNICORN Token token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene and Hoo. In the last seven days, UNICORN Token has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. UNICORN Token has a total market cap of $45,024.84 and approximately $101,435.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004494 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000294 BTC.

UNICORN Token Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 tokens. The official website for UNICORN Token is unicorn.cm. UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI.

UNICORN Token Token Trading

UNICORN Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hoo. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNICORN Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNICORN Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

