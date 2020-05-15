Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) Holdings Reduced by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its position in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 497,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,722 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Unilever were worth $24,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 9,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 23,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UN opened at $48.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $83.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.51. Unilever NV has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $63.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.4445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Unilever from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Unilever to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever NV (NYSE:UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.