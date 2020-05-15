Unilever’s (UL) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Unilever (NYSE:UL)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on UL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Unilever from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $50.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.51. Unilever has a 1-year low of $44.06 and a 1-year high of $64.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,987,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,529,000 after buying an additional 474,797 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter worth about $4,054,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 26,385.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 381.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 25,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 191,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,663,000 after buying an additional 8,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.