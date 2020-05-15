Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,099 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,550,043 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,565,420,000 after acquiring an additional 386,175 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,839,788 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,575,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,306 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,248,916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,395,272,000 after acquiring an additional 444,180 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,271,317 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,218,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,539,820 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,721,373,000 after acquiring an additional 134,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $169.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.44.

In related news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,098.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $1.53 on Friday, reaching $150.91. 2,243,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,279,755. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $188.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

