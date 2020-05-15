Union Pacific (UNP) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP):

4/27/2020 – Union Pacific was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $166.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Union Pacific reported better-than-expected earnings per share and revenues in first-quarter 2020. Moreover, the bottom line improved year over year, primarily on low costs. However, the top line dipped 3% year over year due to sluggish freight revenues. Moreover, business volumes declined 7% due to coronavirus-induced weak shipments. Volumes are expected to drop roughly 25% in the second quarter due to freight softness as coronavirus woes are likely to aggravate. However, Union Pacific's ability to generate free cash flow is a positive. Since November 2017, the company has raised its quarterly dividend payout five times. Initiatives to control costs in order to drive the bottom line are also impressive. Notably, the company’s operating ratio improved 460 basis points (bps) in first-quarter 2020 to 59%. “

4/24/2020 – Union Pacific had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $167.00 to $176.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/24/2020 – Union Pacific had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $168.00 to $175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/24/2020 – Union Pacific had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $180.00 to $177.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/24/2020 – Union Pacific had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $156.00 to $163.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/24/2020 – Union Pacific had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $135.00 to $155.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/24/2020 – Union Pacific had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $144.00 to $157.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/24/2020 – Union Pacific had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $190.00 to $172.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/24/2020 – Union Pacific had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $155.00 to $154.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/17/2020 – Union Pacific had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $212.00 to $185.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2020 – Union Pacific had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $200.00 to $155.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Union Pacific had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $193.00 to $163.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Union Pacific had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $200.00 to $140.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Union Pacific had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $205.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – Union Pacific had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from $215.00 to $169.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

4/6/2020 – Union Pacific is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Union Pacific had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $206.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Union Pacific is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Union Pacific was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $139.00.

3/16/2020 – Union Pacific had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $201.00 to $142.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NYSE UNP opened at $152.44 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $188.96. The stock has a market cap of $103.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

In related news, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 15,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 3,206 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

