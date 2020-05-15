United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Buckingham Asset Management LLC

Buckingham Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,906,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,195,157,000 after acquiring an additional 729,531 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,483,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,334,304,000 after buying an additional 375,783 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,333,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,090,158,000 after buying an additional 340,415 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in United Parcel Service by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,829,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $916,567,000 after buying an additional 1,176,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $727,585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.03. 3,989,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,130,007. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $125.31. The company has a market cap of $78.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.33 and its 200-day moving average is $107.54.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 5.73%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.32.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

