United Rentals (URI) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

5/14/2020 – United Rentals was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $136.00 price target on the stock.

5/3/2020 – United Rentals is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – United Rentals had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northcoast Research.

4/30/2020 – United Rentals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/30/2020 – United Rentals had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $146.00 to $136.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – United Rentals had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $180.00 to $146.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2020 – United Rentals was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2020 – United Rentals was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

4/9/2020 – United Rentals was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

4/3/2020 – United Rentals was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

4/3/2020 – United Rentals was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

4/3/2020 – United Rentals was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $165.00.

3/26/2020 – United Rentals was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/19/2020 – United Rentals had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $200.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – United Rentals had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $193.00 to $154.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $116.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.62. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $170.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.27.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 41.15% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Rentals news, Director Shiv Singh purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.53 per share, with a total value of $53,118.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,421.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,253,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in United Rentals by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in United Rentals by 778.3% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

