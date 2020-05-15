United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Sold by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 40.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,651 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UTX shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.07.

NYSE:UTX traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $53.86. 16,720,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The stock has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.09 and a 200-day moving average of $124.61. United Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.02 and a fifty-two week high of $158.44.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

