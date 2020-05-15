UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.78 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) will post $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.42 and the highest is $5.66. UnitedHealth Group reported earnings of $3.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full-year earnings of $16.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.76 to $16.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $18.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.03 to $19.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow UnitedHealth Group.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.73 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.77.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $290.61 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $306.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,537,331.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,903,701.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,637 shares of company stock valued at $20,783,413. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 5,733 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $773,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.