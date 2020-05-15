UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,246 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.0% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gs Investments Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 9,086 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 703.1% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,705 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after acquiring an additional 18,127 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $754,000. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $290.96. 12,182,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,556,039. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $306.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $270.88 and a 200 day moving average of $275.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $272.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $33,622,776. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,903,701.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,637 shares of company stock worth $20,783,413 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.77.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

