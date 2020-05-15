UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,699 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 0.7% of Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $23,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 568 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.77.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,537,331.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,406,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,340,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,637 shares of company stock worth $20,783,413 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UNH stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $290.96. The company had a trading volume of 12,182,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,556,039. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $306.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.68. The stock has a market cap of $272.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.