Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) Director Acquires $150,360.00 in Stock

Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.53 per share, for a total transaction of $150,360.00.

Shares of NYSE UNVR traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.53. 3,309,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,113,031. Univar Inc has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $24.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.28, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Univar had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Univar Inc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Univar by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Univar by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Univar by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 100,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Univar by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Univar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNVR. Investec upgraded Univar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Univar from $10.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Univar from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Univar from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.70.

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

