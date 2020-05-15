Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.70.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Univar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Investec upgraded Univar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Univar from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Univar from $10.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other Univar news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.61 per share, for a total transaction of $95,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,191.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.09 per share, for a total transaction of $241,350.00. In the last quarter, insiders bought 282,000 shares of company stock worth $3,833,320. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Univar during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Univar by 1,296.5% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Univar during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Univar by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Univar during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000.

Shares of NYSE UNVR opened at $12.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Univar has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $24.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.20 and its 200-day moving average is $19.09.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Univar had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Univar will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

