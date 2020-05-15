Universa Trading 1.3% Higher Over Last Week (UTNP)

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One Universa token can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Ethfinex, CoinBene and Cobinhood. Universa has a market capitalization of $3.00 million and $4,792.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Universa has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010672 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $187.62 or 0.02000282 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00086739 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00169273 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00039190 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Universa Profile

Universa launched on January 22nd, 2018. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,848,760,649 tokens. Universa’s official website is universablockchain.com. The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News. The official message board for Universa is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN.

Buying and Selling Universa

Universa can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Ethfinex, CoinBene and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Universa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

