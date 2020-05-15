Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 75.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 558,004 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.39% of Universal Display worth $24,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OLED. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Universal Display from $216.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub lowered Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Cowen upgraded Universal Display from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.06.

In other Universal Display news, Director Cynthia Jane Comparin bought 645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $154.25 per share, with a total value of $99,491.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLED opened at $143.86 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $105.11 and a 12 month high of $230.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.61.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.12. Universal Display had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Universal Display’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.18%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

See Also: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.