Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC) Shares Sold by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,547 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,454 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Universal Electronics worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Electronics in the first quarter worth $439,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Electronics in the first quarter worth $1,860,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 10.3% in the first quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 7,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Electronics stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,798. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.47 and its 200 day moving average is $47.29. Universal Electronics Inc has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.19.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). Universal Electronics had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $151.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.19 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Universal Electronics Inc will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UEIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on Universal Electronics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

Universal Electronics Inc develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, software and intelligent wireless security products, and sensing and automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information.

