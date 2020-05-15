Universal Health Services (UHS) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Universal Health Services (NYSE: UHS):

4/30/2020 – Universal Health Services had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/30/2020 – Universal Health Services had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $150.00 to $133.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – Universal Health Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $165.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2020 – Universal Health Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $157.00 to $128.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2020 – Universal Health Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $141.00 to $113.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Universal Health Services was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/23/2020 – Universal Health Services was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $104.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $182.00.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $91.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.20 and a 12-month high of $157.79.

Get Universal Health Services Inc alerts:

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.86). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UHS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 481.8% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 192 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 195 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 447.7% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 241 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 87.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

See Also: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.