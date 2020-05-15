Unobtanium (UNO) Price Down 4.3% This Week

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 15th. One Unobtanium coin can currently be bought for $58.98 or 0.00630030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and C-CEX. During the last seven days, Unobtanium has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. Unobtanium has a market capitalization of $11.92 million and approximately $407.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Unobtanium alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,360.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $236.06 or 0.02521810 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005142 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00012723 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000042 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Unobtanium Profile

Unobtanium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 202,136 coins. Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner. The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Unobtanium is unobtanium.uno.

Unobtanium Coin Trading

Unobtanium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Cryptopia, C-CEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unobtanium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unobtanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unobtanium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unobtanium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.