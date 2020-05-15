USDQ (USDQ) 24-Hour Volume Hits $3.00

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded down 15% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. USDQ has a market cap of $4.86 million and $3.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, USDQ has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar. One USDQ token can now be purchased for about $0.88 or 0.00009502 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004917 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00048252 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.07 or 0.00346090 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000889 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000519 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00012388 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003625 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00008890 BTC.

USDQ Token Profile

USDQ (CRYPTO:USDQ) is a token. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2019. USDQ's total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,517,583 tokens. USDQ's official website is usdq.platinum.fund.

The official message board for USDQ is blog.platinum.fund.

Buying and Selling USDQ

USDQ can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

