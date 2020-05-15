USDX 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,118.00 (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. One USDX coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00001577 BTC on exchanges. USDX has a total market capitalization of $569,720.27 and approximately $1,118.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, USDX has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get USDX alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000371 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003680 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded up 54.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000218 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000149 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About USDX

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,766,940 coins. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

USDX Coin Trading

USDX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.