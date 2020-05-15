Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Usio had a negative return on equity of 55.84% and a negative net margin of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $7.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:USIO traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.70. 2,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,731. The company has a market cap of $31.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average of $1.67. Usio has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Get Usio alerts:

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Usio in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock.

Usio Company Profile

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is represented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment, which is converted into an e-check.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Usio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.