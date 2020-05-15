Utrust (UTK) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $804,630.00

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Over the last week, Utrust has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One Utrust token can now be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Kucoin, Ethfinex and OKEx. Utrust has a market capitalization of $4.61 million and approximately $804,630.00 worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.06 or 0.02003671 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00086827 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00168744 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00039037 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Utrust Token Profile

Utrust launched on August 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Utrust’s official website is utrust.com. Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/@UTRUST. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Utrust Token Trading

Utrust can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Huobi, IDEX, Kucoin, HitBTC and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

