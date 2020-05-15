Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.30, Fidelity Earnings reports. Vaccinex had a negative net margin of 4,740.03% and a negative return on equity of 2,277.96%.

Shares of Vaccinex stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $3.98. 640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,907. The stock has a market cap of $65.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.86 and its 200 day moving average is $4.99. Vaccinex has a 52-week low of $3.38 and a 52-week high of $12.23.

Get Vaccinex alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vaccinex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Vaccinex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Vaccinex in a research note on Monday, April 27th.

In other Vaccinex news, Director Albert Friedberg bought 9,000 shares of Vaccinex stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.02 per share, for a total transaction of $36,180.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 19,040 shares of company stock valued at $77,670. Company insiders own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

Vaccinex Company Profile

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Huntington's disease.

Read More: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vaccinex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaccinex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.