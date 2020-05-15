Valor Token (VALOR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $112,261.00

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One Valor Token token can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00002052 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMax and Bithumb. Valor Token has a market capitalization of $3.88 million and approximately $112,261.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Valor Token has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Valor Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00042844 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $326.65 or 0.03459275 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00055391 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002156 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00030876 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004423 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010584 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Valor Token Profile

Valor Token is a token. Its launch date was October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 tokens. Valor Token’s official message board is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog. The official website for Valor Token is smartvalor.io/en. Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc.

Valor Token Token Trading

Valor Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb and BitMax. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Valor Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Valor Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Valor Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Valor Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.