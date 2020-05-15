VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Stake Lessened by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 659,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,232 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.11% of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF worth $28,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOAT. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOAT opened at $47.14 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $56.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.52.

