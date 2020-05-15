Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by TCF National Bank

TCF National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 61.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

VIG traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $109.71. 502,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,225,886. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.93 and its 200-day moving average is $118.69. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $87.71 and a twelve month high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

