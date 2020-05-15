Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 291,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,835 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Ieq Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Ieq Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $30,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 73.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of VIG traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,272,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,738. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $87.71 and a 1-year high of $130.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.64.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

